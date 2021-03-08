Buehler tossed three innings in Sunday's Cactus League contest versus Texas, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out one.

Buehler retired the first two batters he faced before running into trouble Sunday, allowing two-out first-inning home runs to Joey Gallo and Rougned Odor. The right-hander surrendered another run in the second frame before finishing his day with a 1-2-3 third. The good news is that Buehler doesn't appear to be having any lingering issues with the blister that hampered him in September last season, and he is ramping up more rapidly than he did during summer camp prior to last year's abbreviated campaign. He should be good to go as one of the game's premier starters when the regular season rolls around.