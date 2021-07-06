Buehler gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks over five innings during Monday's 5-4 loss to the Marlins. He had six strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

Remarkably, it's the first time through 17 starts this season the right-hander failed to complete six frames. Miami struck for three runs during the third inning on three hits, an error and a hit by pitch and tacked on another run in the fourth. Buehler has a 2.49 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 107:24 K:BB across 108.1 innings, and he lines up for one more start before the All-Star break versus the Diamondbacks this weekend.