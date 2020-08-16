Buehler didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's contest between the Dodgers and the Angels. He allowed five runs (four earned) in six hits and one walk while fanning five across 4.2 innings.

Buehler has not been the same dominant pitcher he was in 2019, when he posted a 3.26 ERA in 30 starts. Buehler has pitched four straight no-decisions, is yet to reach the sixth inning in any of his outings, and has allowed at least two earned runs in every one of his four appearances. As a result, the 26-year-old righty owns a 5.21 ERA in 19 innings ahead of his next scheduled start against the Rockies at home on Aug. 21.