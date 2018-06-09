Buehler exited Friday's game against the Braves with an apparent injury, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Buehler made it through 5.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four before being lifted from the game. The trainer came out to check on Buehler in the sixth, and it was determined that he couldn't continue. The location and severity of the injury is unknown, but more news about his status should be released in the near future.

More News
Our Latest Stories