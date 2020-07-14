Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Buehler is "a little behind the other guys, but once the season starts whatever he gives us will be sufficient," Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

The 25-year-old threw a simulated inning Saturday and is scheduled for two-plus simulated frames this week, so it appears he won't be ready for a full workload to begin the season. Buehler has a little more than a week to continue ramping up for the opening series against the Giants, but he seems likely to start the season being limited to fewer than five innings per outing. According to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, Roberts also said Buehler's slow buildup in summer training isn't related to any kind of injury.