Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Lined up for weekend start in Mexico
Buehler, who was optioned to High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, is expected to be recalled over the weekend and start one game of the Dodgers' three-game series with the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Though MLB rules dictate that a player must remain in the minors for 10 days after being optioned barring the placement of another player on the disabled list, Buehler will be eligible to rejoin the big club a little early with both the Dodgers and Padres afforded a 26th man for the Mexico series. As such, Buehler's assignment to Rancho Cucamonga looks to be just a procedural transaction to afford the Dodgers some temporary roster flexibility since the 23-year-old wasn't going to be available until Thursday anyway after tossing 94 pitches in his second career MLB start Saturday against the Giants. Buehler could be in line for additional starts beyond his expected outing against the Padres in the event Rich Hill (finger) remains sidelined with an infection through the following week.
