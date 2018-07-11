Buehler (ribs) is expected to start Friday's game against the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Buehler completed a five-inning simulated game Sunday and will return to the Dodgers without an additional minor-league rehab start. It remains unclear whether the 23-year-old will face any sort of pitch limit, but the team is likely to be cautious as they approach the All-Star break. Buehler has a 2.63 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with a 54:11 K:BB in nine starts for the Dodgers this season.