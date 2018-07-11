Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Lines up to start Friday
Buehler (ribs) is expected to start Friday's game against the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Buehler completed a five-inning simulated game Sunday and will return to the Dodgers without an additional minor-league rehab start. It remains unclear whether the 23-year-old will face any sort of pitch limit, but the team is likely to be cautious as they approach the All-Star break. Buehler has a 2.63 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with a 54:11 K:BB in nine starts for the Dodgers this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Slated for start vs. Angels•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Throwing sim game Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Could start Monday in San Diego•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: To return after sim game•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Returns to DL for rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Due for at least two minors starts•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....