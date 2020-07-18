Buehler and Dustin May could form a piggyback pairing early in the season while Buehler builds up to a full workload, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Buehler reportedly followed a less frequent pitching schedule than his rotation mates during the MLB shutdown and thus needs more time to ramp up to a full starter's workload. He tossed two innings in an intrasquad game Friday, which puts him well behind schedule with Opening Day less than a week away. As such, May -- who also remains in contention for the fifth starter spot -- could be called upon early to form a 1-2 punch with Buehler until the latter is no longer limited.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Scheduled to pitch Friday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Likely limited to begin season•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Solid in four-inning start•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Touches 96 mph in spring debut•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Bullpen can't seal the deal•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Expected to start Game 5•