Buehler is being considered to start a game during Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Walker is going to be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Monday's game against the Marlins. Although the Dodgers may opt to send him back to Triple-A after his upcoming start, he's under consideration to be used in Saturday's doubleheader. In addition to Buehler, the Dodgers are expected to use either Hyun-Jin Ryu or Rich Hill (finger) for their other game Saturday.