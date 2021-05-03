Buehler won't start Monday against the Cubs as previously scheduled, as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Tuesday. Buehler is expected to start one of those two games.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Uneven start against Reds•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Fires six innings Friday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Next start bumped to Friday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Fires six shutout innings•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: No-decision Saturday•