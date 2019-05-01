Buehler (3-0) captured the win in Tuesday's 10-3 triumph over the Giants while striking out six over 5.1 innings. He gave up three runs on six hits and one walk.

Buehler's record remains unblemished this season, but it's largely been a result of strong run support rather than the right-hander's own dominance. A 3.38 FIP (4.41 xFIP) suggests he's been far better than his 5.22 ERA would indicate, but even after forecasting some improvement on that front in future outings, Buehler may struggle to meet draft-day expectations. His 12.5 K-BB% is well behind the 21.1 K-BB% mark he posted in 2018, a disappointing development for investors who were hoping he might take another leap forward in his age-24 campaign.