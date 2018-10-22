Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Named starter for Game 3 of World Series
Bueller will start Game 3 of the World Series against the Red Sox on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Buehler will follow Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu, who are scheduled to pitch the first two games of the series. The young righty owns a 5.40 ERA and 22:4 K:BB through three starts (16.2 innings) this postseason. He most recently allowed one run on six hits while striking out seven across 4.2 innings in Game 7 of the NLCS against the Brewers.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: To start Game 3 of NLCS•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Confirmed as Game 3 starter•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Notches win in tiebreaker•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Starting Game 163•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Not starting Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Status up in air for Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...