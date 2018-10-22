Bueller will start Game 3 of the World Series against the Red Sox on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Buehler will follow Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu, who are scheduled to pitch the first two games of the series. The young righty owns a 5.40 ERA and 22:4 K:BB through three starts (16.2 innings) this postseason. He most recently allowed one run on six hits while striking out seven across 4.2 innings in Game 7 of the NLCS against the Brewers.