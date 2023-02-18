Buehler (elbow) will begin a throwing program within the next two weeks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery in August, but he's yet to be officially ruled out for the upcoming season. He'd have to be on the faster end of the typical timeline to do so, and he's unlikely to throw more than a handful of innings, but it will give him something to work toward throughout the year as he continues his recovery.
