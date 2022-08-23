Buehler posted to his personal Instagram account that he had Tommy John surgery Tuesday.
Buehler had Tommy John surgery the year he was drafted (2015), so this is his second go-round with the procedure. Given the timing of the surgery and the fact that he has a lot riding on his recovery going smoothly, it's possible he won't pitch in games until the 2024 season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Requires season-ending surgery•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Small step forward•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: To resume throwing•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Optimism for September return•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Bone spur removed, timeline unchanged•