Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Next appearance up in the air
Buehler's next appearance and his role in that appearance remain up in the air, manager Dave Roberts said Friday night, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Roberts said earlier Friday that Buehler would take his start Tuesday against Pittsburgh and throw roughly four innings and 60 pitches, if possible. Now it's unclear if Buehler will head to the bullpen or possibly the minor leagues to get stretched out. Until we hear a confirmation, we'll still consider Buehler the probable starter Tuesday, but keep a sharp eye out for updates this weekend.
