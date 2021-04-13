Buehler's next outing is scheduled for Friday at San Diego, Blake Harris of SB Nation reports.
Buehler last pitched April 9 against Washington, so he'll have six days off between starts. The decision to start him Friday is partly to allow Dustin May a shot to rejoin the rotation Wednesday, though the larger implication is that Buehler will now start the opening game of the Dodgers' series against the second-place Padres. Over 12 innings this season, Buehler has allowed only two earned runs while posting an 8:0 K:BB.
