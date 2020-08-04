Buehler didn't factor into the decision in Monday's contest against the Padres. He allowed three runs on three hits -- all of them home runs -- and three walks while striking out three across five innings.

Buehler has not been pitching well to start the year, as he has given up five runs while allowing four homers and four walks while striking out six in 8.2 innings across his first two starts. Buehler will try to bounce back in his next scheduled start -- it will be at home against the Giants on Aug. 9.