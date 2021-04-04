Buehler allowed two runs on four hits while fanning four across six innings Saturday against the Rockies. He was credited with a no-decision.

Buehler gave up a home run to Raimel Tapia in the third inning and an RBI double to Ryan McMahon in the fourth, but he was quite good the rest of the way. Buehler was credited with a quality start, and despite the fact that he didn't have his best stuff, the right-hander still found a way to get the job done. His next start is scheduled for April 9 at home against the Nationals.