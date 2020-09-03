Buehler didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's game between the Dodgers and the Diamondbacks. He tossed five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while fanning six.

Buehler has been pitching extremely well over his last two starts, allowing just one run across his last 11 innings. Buehler posted a 5.21 ERA in his first four starts, but he has improved that figure to a 3.60 mark after his last two strong outings.