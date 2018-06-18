Dodgers manager Dave Roberts suggested over the weekend that there is no definitive timeline for Buehler's (ribs) return from the 10-day disabled list, Kaelen Jones of MLB.com reports. "Walker is feeling better with time," Roberts said. "He's playing catch. But as far as a timetable, when he'll make a start again for us, I'm not certain."

Buehler was placed on the DL on June 12 after suffering a right rib microfracture during his outing against the Braves four days earlier. The injury will keep the rookie sidelined beyond the minimum 10 days, but the Dodgers are holding out hope that an extended absence won't be necessary. Even so, don't expect the team to have a clearer idea of when Buehler might be available until he progresses to mound work and faces hitters in live batting practice.