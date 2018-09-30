Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Not starting Sunday
Buehler will not start Sunday's game against the Giants, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Veteran left-hander Rich Hill will instead take the mound as the Dodgers enter the final day of the regular season tied for first place with the Rockies in the NL West. The Nationals' decision to bump Max Scherzer from starting against the Rockies on Sunday appears to have caused to change from the Dodgers. Buehler is the likely option to start Monday's potential tie-breaking Game 163 or Tuesday's wild-card matchup should the Dodgers be unable to secure an outright division title Sunday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Status up in air for Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Will start Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Strikes out 12•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Dominates over eight innings•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Surrenders four earned•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....