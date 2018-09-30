Buehler will not start Sunday's game against the Giants, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Veteran left-hander Rich Hill will instead take the mound as the Dodgers enter the final day of the regular season tied for first place with the Rockies in the NL West. The Nationals' decision to bump Max Scherzer from starting against the Rockies on Sunday appears to have caused to change from the Dodgers. Buehler is the likely option to start Monday's potential tie-breaking Game 163 or Tuesday's wild-card matchup should the Dodgers be unable to secure an outright division title Sunday.