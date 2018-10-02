Buehler (8-5) pitched 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out three and securing the win Monday against the Rockies.

Buehler managed to keep Colorado off the scoreboard and led his team to a division title in Game 163. Following Monday's outing, he's given up just two earned runs over his previous four starts and recorded 29 punchouts (26.2 innings). The 24-year-old right-hander figures to play a key role in the NLDS, scheduled to start Thursday against Atlanta.