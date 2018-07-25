Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Officially recalled ahead of start
The Dodgers officially recalled Buehler from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Phillies.
Manager Dave Roberts heavily implied Sunday that Buehler would rejoin the rotation this week and confirmed the rookie's appointment to the big club Tuesday before the transaction made it official. Buehler, who carries a 3.45 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 57.1 innings into the start, should make for a solid lineup option in most formats nearly every time he takes the mound. However, it's uncertain if he'll stick in the rotation the rest of the season with the Dodgers already having five other healthy, high-performing starters on hand.
