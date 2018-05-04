Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Officially recalled ahead of start
Buehler was recalled from High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday.
As expected, Buehler will head to the majors to start Friday's contest with the Padres in Mexico. The young starting pitcher will duel with Joey Lucchesi in the series opener. To make room for him on the active roster, Edward Paredes was optioned to Triple-A.
