The Dodgers remain optimistic that Buehler (elbow) will return as a starter in September, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Manager Dave Roberts noted that Buehler has made progress and is "cautiously optimistic" that he can return as a starter this season. There is no more specific timetable, and Buehler has yet to undergo any followup imaging on his elbow.
