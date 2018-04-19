Buehler is an option to start for the Dodgers on Monday against the Marlins, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

With Rich Hill (finger) landing on the disabled list and the Dodgers lined up for a doubleheader against the Giants on 4/28, Los Angeles will need an extra starter for at least one game next week. Buehler, who last pitched for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, is one of two options, along with Brock Stewart. The highly regarded prospect has made three starts for Oklahoma City so far this year, compiling a 2.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB across 13 innings of work. If Buehler is called upon to make a spot start Monday, he could stick in the rotation to pitch one of the two doubleheader games, depending on how he performs.