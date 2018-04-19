Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Option for spot start Monday
Buehler is an option to start for the Dodgers on Monday against the Marlins, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
With Rich Hill (finger) landing on the disabled list and the Dodgers lined up for a doubleheader against the Giants on 4/28, Los Angeles will need an extra starter for at least one game next week. Buehler, who last pitched for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, is one of two options, along with Brock Stewart. The highly regarded prospect has made three starts for Oklahoma City so far this year, compiling a 2.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB across 13 innings of work. If Buehler is called upon to make a spot start Monday, he could stick in the rotation to pitch one of the two doubleheader games, depending on how he performs.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Headed back to minors•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Dominant in spring debut•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Set for Cactus League debut•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Could see big innings jump•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Slated to pitch Monday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Easing into spring action•
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...