Buehler has been optioned to High-A Rancho Cucamonga, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Buehler did not look ready to return Thursday, when he allowed five runs in one inning of work against the Cubs. The plan will likely be for Buehler to stretch out at Rancho Cucamonga, and after a few starts in which he can get his pitch count back to where it needs to be -- assuming he performs as expected -- he can come back to the majors. Buehler will need to spend at least 10 days in the minors, so expect a return in mid-to-late July. Expect a corresponding move to be announced before Saturday night's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories