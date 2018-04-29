Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Optioned to minors
Buehler was sent down to High-A Rancho Cucamonga Sunday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Buehler was sent down after tossing five innings Saturday against the Giants. The Dodgers will likely call up a fresh arm to use out of the bullepn for the new few days, seeing as Buehler will need rest following his latest start. In two outings this season, he sports a 1.80 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 10 innings.
