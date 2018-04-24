Buehler was optioned to High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

This is simply to allow Los Angeles to bring in an additional bullpen arm for the next couple of games, as Buehler is still expected to rejoin the Dodgers on Saturday to start one of the team's doubleheader games against the Giants. The top prospect tossed five scoreless innings in his 2018 big-league debut, allowing just four hits and three walks while striking out five batters in a no-decision against the Marlins on Monday.