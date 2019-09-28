Buehler (14-4) took the win against San Francisco on Friday, hurling five innings and giving up two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out eight.

Buehler needed 104 pitches to scuffle through five innings but navigated his way around a season-high four walks to pick up the victory. The right-hander induced an impressive 20 swinging strikes while whiffing eight batters. Buehler concludes a strong sophomore season with a 3.26 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 215:37 K:BB and 2.1 WAR in 30 starts covering 182.1 innings. The 2019 All-Star will next pitch in the NLDS, though the order of the rotation in that series has yet to be determined.