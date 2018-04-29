Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Picks up first win as big-league starter
Buehler (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits and one walk across five innings in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants. He struck out six.
Buehler started off shaky in this one -- allowing two runs in the first inning on a trio of singles, a walk and a wild pitch -- but he was able to settle in from there and blank the Giants over his next four innings of work. His offense helped him out with eight runs through the first three innings, so the 23-year-old was able to cruise to his first win as a major-league starter. While Buehler now owns an impressive 1.80 ERA and 11:4 K:BB through two big-league starts (11 innings) this season, he'll head back to the minors after serving as the 26th man for the doubleheader as the Dodgers look to limit his workload.
