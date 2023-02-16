Buehler (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Dodgers on Thursday.
Buehler is likely to miss the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last August. He should be 100 percent recovered come the beginning of spring training in 2024.
