Buehler (5-1) allowed one run on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk across six innings to earn a victory against the Pirates on Friday.

The 24-year-old lost his last outing, but he's allowed just two earned runs in his last 19 frames, and that's lowered his ERA nearly 1.5 runs. Buehler is behind the 9.9 K/9 he posted during his first full major league season last year, but the rest of his numbers are very good. He is 5-1 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, .228 batting average against and 52 strikeouts in 55.1 innings this season. Buehler is scheduled to pitch next Wednesday against the Mets.