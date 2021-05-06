Buehler allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out eight across six innings Wednesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Buehler mowed through the Cubs with little trouble early on, surrendering only one hit through 4.2 innings. However, he surrendered a single to Matt Duffy before being taken yard by Jake Marisnick one batter later in the fifth to spoil his outing to some degree. Nevertheless, Buehler still pitched well and has now racked up a minimum of eight strikeouts in each of his past three starts. Though the team opted to give him extra rest after a rainout earlier in the week, Buehler currently lines up to make his next start Wednesday against Seattle.