Buehler will start Friday against the Phillies in place of Clayton Kershaw (hip), who was placed on the 15-day injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old was scheduled to start on five days rest Saturday but will have his outing moved up a day due to the injury. Buehler has a 1.96 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB through 36.2 innings this season, though his 21.8 percent strikeout rate would be a career low.