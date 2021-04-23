Buehler gave up two runs on four hits while fanning across seven innings Thursday against the Padres. He didn't factor into the decision.

Buehler gave up a run in the fourth with an RBI single from Manny Machado that scored Fernando Tatis and surrendered another one with a solo shot from Trent Grisham in the sixth, but he was excellent the rest of the way. He's yet to allow more than runs in any of his first four appearances and has kicked off the season with four straight quality starts. The right-hander is slated to take the ball next week at home against the Reds.