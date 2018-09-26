Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Quality start in no-decision
Buehler allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor into the decision.
The only damage on his ledger came in the fifth inning when Buehler yielded a pair of runs on a single, walk and double, but he otherwise allowed just one runner to advance beyond first base the rest of the outing. The rookie has had a strong final push to the season, tossing four quality starts in five tries in the final month while maintaining a 1.95 ERA with 42 strikeouts over 32.1 innings in that span. The 24-year-old would line up to face the Giants in the regular season finale Sunday, though that could change depending on the Dodgers' playoff standing heading into that tilt.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Strikes out 12•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Dominates over eight innings•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Surrenders four earned•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Set to make next start•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Sent for precautionary X-rays•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Allows two runs in short outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...