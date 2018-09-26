Buehler allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor into the decision.

The only damage on his ledger came in the fifth inning when Buehler yielded a pair of runs on a single, walk and double, but he otherwise allowed just one runner to advance beyond first base the rest of the outing. The rookie has had a strong final push to the season, tossing four quality starts in five tries in the final month while maintaining a 1.95 ERA with 42 strikeouts over 32.1 innings in that span. The 24-year-old would line up to face the Giants in the regular season finale Sunday, though that could change depending on the Dodgers' playoff standing heading into that tilt.