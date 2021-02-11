Buehler signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Dodgers to avoid arbitration Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
It appeared an arbitrator would decide the 26-year-old's salary for 2021, but the two sides were able to reach a deal before the upcoming hearing. The contract includes significant escalators for games started and any finish in the top three of voting for the Cy Young award, which would add $4.125 million if all the incentives are reached. Buehler had another strong season in 2020 with a 3.44 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 42:11 K:BB across 36.2 innings and remains of pivotal piece of Los Angeles' starting rotation.
