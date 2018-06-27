Buehler (ribs) will throw a three-inning rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

According to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, Buehler could rejoin the big-league rotation next week, presumably either Tuesday or Wednesday against the Pirates. It was originally reported that Buehler would throw a bullpen session Thursday, so the fact that it will be a rehab start moves up his timetable. Manager Dave Roberts has said that the Dodgers could briefly operate with a six-man rotation when Buehler returns.

More News
Our Latest Stories