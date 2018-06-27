Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Rehab start scheduled Thursday
Buehler (ribs) will throw a three-inning rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
According to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, Buehler could rejoin the big-league rotation next week, presumably either Tuesday or Wednesday against the Pirates. It was originally reported that Buehler would throw a bullpen session Thursday, so the fact that it will be a rehab start moves up his timetable. Manager Dave Roberts has said that the Dodgers could briefly operate with a six-man rotation when Buehler returns.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Bullpen session Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Throws bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Bullpen session pushed back one day•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Slated for bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: No timeline for return•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Heads to DL with rib microfracture•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...