Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery Aug. 23.
Buehler sustained a Grade 2 flexor strain in his right elbow June 10 and spent the last two months recovering. Although the Dodgers hoped that the right-hander would be able to return sometime in September, he'll ultimately be forced to miss the remainder of the season. The exact nature of the procedure, which will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, isn't yet known, so it's unclear whether Buehler will be ready to pitch in time for spring training in 2023.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Small step forward•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: To resume throwing•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Optimism for September return•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Bone spur removed, timeline unchanged•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Won't throw for at least six weeks•