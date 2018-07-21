Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Return to rotation not clear
Buehler threw a five-inning simulated game with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, but it is still unclear when he will rejoin the major-league rotation, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Buehler was sent to the minors over the All-Star break after making a successful return from a rib injury July 13. The 23-year-old's health and performance in the majors (3.45 ERA and 4.5 K/BB ratio) are unquestioned, and the demotion to the minors was due to a crowded rotation and the Dodgers wanting to keep the talented rookie's usage in check. It is unclear when exactly Buehler will rejoin the majors, but there is little doubt that he will eventually get that opportunity at some point in the second half.
