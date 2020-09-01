Bueler (hand) will be activated off the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 26-year-old was placed on the injured list last week with a blister on his right hand, but he won't end up spending much more than the 10-day minimum on the shelf. Buehler threw 30-plus pitches in a bullpen session over the weekend and shouldn't face significant limitations Wednesday, though he may not be cleared for his usual workout in his first start back. Clayton Kershaw's start was pushed to Thursday as a result of his return.