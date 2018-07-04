Buehler (ribs) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and begins a rehab assignment at High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

The Dodgers initially indicated Buehler was optioned to Rancho Cucamonga after skipping a rehab stint for his return from a right rib microfracture last week, but instead opted to return him to the disabled list for a full-fledged rehab assignment. It's more of a procedural move than anything, but still represents a turbulent week for the rookie right-hander. The 23-year-old will have at least two minor-league rehab appearances and a return prior to the All-Star break appears possible, but with the rest of the Dodgers' starting rotation currently healthy the team could opt to take a more cautious approach this time around.