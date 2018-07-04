Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Returns to DL for rehab assignment
Buehler (ribs) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and begins a rehab assignment at High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
The Dodgers initially indicated Buehler was optioned to Rancho Cucamonga after skipping a rehab stint for his return from a right rib microfracture last week, but instead opted to return him to the disabled list for a full-fledged rehab assignment. It's more of a procedural move than anything, but still represents a turbulent week for the rookie right-hander. The 23-year-old will have at least two minor-league rehab appearances and a return prior to the All-Star break appears possible, but with the rest of the Dodgers' starting rotation currently healthy the team could opt to take a more cautious approach this time around.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Due for at least two minors starts•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Slated for Tuesday start in minors•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Optioned to High-A•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Next appearance up in air•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Hammered in return from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...