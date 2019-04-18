Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Returns to form vs. Reds
Buehler (2-0) earned the win against the Reds on Wednesday by giving up one unearned run on three hits across 6.1 innings. He struck out eight and walked one.
Buehler put forth his best start of the season as he allowed only two baserunners over six scoreless innings, though the Reds were able to scratch out a run on two hits during the seventh. The 24-year-old has a 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB over 18.1 innings and will likely take the mound next week against the Cubs.
