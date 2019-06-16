Buehler didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Cubs, allowing two hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out six.

The right-hander took a perfect game into the fourth inning and a no-hitter into the sixth, and Buehler seemed headed for his eighth win of the year before Kenley Jansen served up a two-run homer to Anthony Rizzo in the ninth. Buehler will take a 3.06 ERA and 84:13 K:BB through 82.1 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Giants.