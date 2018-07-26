Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Roughed up by Phillies
Buehler (4-3) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering five runs on five hits and a walk over 4.2 innings while striking out five as the Dodgers fell 7-3 to the Phillies.
The rookie got taken deep twice, continuing a trend that's seen Buehler serve up five homers in his last 10.2 big-league innings. He still has a respectable 3.92 ERA on the year, but he'll need to find a way to keep the ball in the park in his next outing Tuesday at home against the Brewers.
