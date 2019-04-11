Buehler threw four innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Thursday, giving up five runs on five hits, striking out five and walking two as the Dodgers fell 11-7.

Buehler was staked to an early 3-0 lead, but he couldn't hold it, as he gave up four of his five earned runs in the second inning. It's been a rough start to the season for the right-hander, as he's now given up five earned in two of first three starts, giving him a bloated 8.25 ERA over just 12 innings. He'll look to get on track in his start, which will pit him against the Reds on Wednesday.