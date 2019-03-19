Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Ruled out for Opening Day start
Buehler will not start on Opening Day, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts ruled Buehler out of the mix late in the day Tuesday after suggesting he was still a candidate earlier in the day. Buehler is behind schedule but could still make the opening roster, potentially starting later in the first week of games.
