Buehler is expected to throw two innings in Friday's intrasquad game, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Buehler will see his first game action Friday as he's been building up slowly during summer camp. The slow start to camp isn't due to any injury, but he's slightly behind the other pitchers with one week remaining before Opening Day. Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that "once the season starts whatever he gives us will be sufficient," so it sounds as though Buehler could be available to start the season, but he could be limited. However, it's encouraging that he'll be able to participate in the team's intrasquad matchup Friday.