Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Scheduled to start Thursday
Buehler will start Thursday's game against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Buehler was originally lined up to start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, but he'll get an extra day of rest before his next start after tossing a complete game his last time out (fanning 16 and picking up the win in the process). Tony Gonsolin is starting Wednesday, while Buehler will look to build off his most recent performance in a rematch against the Rockies on Thursday, this time in Colorado. Through 15 starts this season, the 24-year-old right-hander owns a 2.96 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 100:13 K:BB in 91.1 innings.
